17-year-old linked to 11 aggravated robberies throughout Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) says a 17-year-old has been linked to at least 11 aggravated robberies throughout the City of Austin.

Last week, APD notified the public about 17-year-old Jaylyn Reed and his crimes with three other suspects. After releasing that information, APD received information that connected Reed to two additional criminal incidents.

According to police, officers responded to an armed robbery at the Garden Path Apartments, in the 8000 block of Gessner Drive, around 7 p.m. on June 7.

A male victim was reportedly walking in his apartment complex when Reed and an unidentified black male suspect approached him. Reed allegedly held the victim at gunpoint, assaulted him, and both men stole his property.

A witness intervened by repeatedly honking a vehicle's horn, which caused the suspects to run away, according to police.

During the course of their investigation, investigators located surveillance video showing Reed and the unidentified suspect walking into the complex shortly before the robbery occurred and leaving afterward.

Just a short time later, officers responded to a shooting near the robbery.

Surveillance cameras showed Reed and the unidentified suspect crossing East Anderson Lane after having just committed the robbery, according to police.

A driver and a passenger in a black pickup truck were traveling eastbound as Reed and the other suspect crossed. Reed then pointed his gun at the truck and allegedly began firing randomly.

The occupants inside the pickup truck were not hurt.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 and Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS. Or you can use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.