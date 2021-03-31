17-year-old arrested following San Marcos vehicle pursuit

A 17-year-old is now in police custody after he allegedly led Hays County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit in San Marcos.

HCSO says that on Tuesday afternoon, motorcycle deputies attempted a traffic stop on a black Mercedes speeding on southbound I-35. The vehicle drove onto the access road while maintaining speeds of over 70 mph.

Once stopped, he did not comply with deputies, says HCSO, and fled the scene, steering his car towards one of the deputies. The Mercedes stopped again after a short pursuit and the driver again reportedly did not comply with deputies.

The driver then put the car in reverse and sped away on Long Street with deputies in pursuit, says HCSO. The driver turned on Thorpe Street and while going through the intersection at Robbie Lane struck another vehicle in the intersection.

Both the driver of the second vehicle and the suspect, identified by HCSO as 17-year-old Christopher Noel Rodriguez-Cerda, were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries. After medical release, Rodriguez-Cerda was transported to the Hays County Jail.

He has been charged with multiple offenses, including Felony Evading and Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, says HCSO. No bond has been set as of Wednesday afternoon.

HCSO says this is an ongoing investigation and is asking anyone with information on this event to call 512-393-7896 and refer to case number HCSO 2021-19717.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information online as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.

