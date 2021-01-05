17-year-old in jail in connection to Caldwell County NYE shooting

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened on New Year's Eve.

Officials say deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 7700 block of Camino Real in Maxwell at around 10:36 p.m. When deputies arrived they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

Witnesses identified the suspect as 17-year-old Mario Natal. The witnesses said that Natal and the victim, who is his mother's boyfriend, were in a disturbance before the shooting took place.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Natal later returned to the scene and after an investigation, he was taken into custody and is in the Caldwell County Jail.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident, or if they want to report another crime in their area, is asked to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 512-398-6747.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS