Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Week 4 schedule and locations

Texas high school football playoffs has started Check out the schedule for Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason



With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2025 Texas high school football season.

The pairings, sites, and times for the third round have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 3A, and Class 2A.

Check out the highlights and scores from Week 3 of the playoffs here.

Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason.

Playoffs Week 4

Division I

SA Johnson vs Lake Travis: Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at San Marco's Bobcat Stadium.

Division II

Vandegrift vs Dripping Springs: Saturday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. at San Antonio's Alamodome

Division I

Comal Smithson Valley vs New Braunfels: Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio's Alamodome

Division I

Llano vs Edna: Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio's Gustafson Stadium

Division I

Mason vs Refugio: Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio's Heroes Stadium