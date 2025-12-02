Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Week 4 schedule and locations
AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2025 Texas high school football season.
The pairings, sites, and times for the third round have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 3A, and Class 2A.
Check out the highlights and scores from Week 3 of the playoffs here.
Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason.
Playoffs Week 4
Class 6A
Division I
- SA Johnson vs Lake Travis: Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at San Marco's Bobcat Stadium.
Division II
- Vandegrift vs Dripping Springs: Saturday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. at San Antonio's Alamodome
Class 5A
Division I
- Comal Smithson Valley vs New Braunfels: Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio's Alamodome
Class 3A
Division I
- Llano vs Edna: Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio's Gustafson Stadium
Class 2A
Division I
- Mason vs Refugio: Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio's Heroes Stadium
The Source: Information comes from the FOX 7 Sports team and the Associated Press