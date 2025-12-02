Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Week 4 schedule and locations

Published  December 2, 2025 1:12pm CST
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • 2025 Texas high school football playoffs has started
    • Check out the schedule for Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason

AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2025 Texas high school football season.

The pairings, sites, and times for the third round have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 3A, and Class 2A. 

Check out the highlights and scores from Week 3 of the playoffs here.

Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason.

Playoffs Week 4

Class 6A

Division I

  • SA Johnson vs Lake Travis: Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at San Marco's Bobcat Stadium.

Division II

  • Vandegrift vs Dripping Springs: Saturday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. at San Antonio's Alamodome

Class 5A

Division I

  • Comal Smithson Valley vs New Braunfels: Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio's Alamodome

Class 3A

Division I

  • Llano vs Edna: Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio's Gustafson Stadium

Class 2A

Division I

  • Mason vs Refugio: Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio's Heroes Stadium

The Source: Information comes from the FOX 7 Sports team and the Associated Press

