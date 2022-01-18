1977 Winkler County cold case reward increased to $6K by Texas DPS

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking the public for help with information in the 1977 killing of 73-year-old S.A. "Champ" Weaver, then the Precinct 4 Constable of Winkler County.

On Jan. 4, 1977, around 1 a.m., Weaver’s 1971 Monte Carlo was found on the north shoulder of Highway 302, four miles west of Kermit. The engine was running, and the headlights were on. Weaver had been robbed of cash and shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Weaver was last seen earlier in the evening at the local lounge he owned, the Elbow Room. Weaver also owned a waterworks pumping station. At the time of his death, Weaver was married with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Officials are now offering an increased reward of up to $6,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced. A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website.

Photo of S.A. Champ Weaver. Weaver was found dead on January 4, 1977, and Precinct 4 Constable of Winkler County. His case remains unsolved. (Photo courtesy Texas Department of Public Safety)

The Texas Rangers are assisting the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation and are the primary investigative agency. Anyone with details regarding the homicide is asked to come forward with information.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous. Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.

As part of a DPS public awareness program, one case from the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crime Investigation (Cold Case) Program is featured bi-monthly in an effort to generate new investigative leads and bring attention to these cold cases. The Texas Crime Stoppers reward is increased up to $6,000 for the featured case in hopes that the higher reward money will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip is submitted before the next case is featured.

