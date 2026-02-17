Woman arrested after baby was born with meth in system: affidavit

The Brief A woman was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child In August 2025, her baby tested positive for meth at birth The woman also tested positive for meth and amphetamines during her birth



A woman was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child after her baby, born in August 2025, tested positive for meth.

Timeline:

According to an affidavit, on August 21, 2025, Austin police received a call from Child Protective Services (CPS) about a baby that was born with meth in its system. The baby was born on August 19.

The mother, Crystale Callarman, told CPS she found out about her pregnancy late and didn't start prenatal care until late in her pregnancy. She also denied the use of drugs and told CPS she didn't know why the baby tested positive for drugs.

She also tested positive for meth and amphetamines during her birth.

On Sept. 3, 2025, a CPS investigator said Callarman denied the use of drugs and agreed to do a urine drug test, but not a hair follicle test. According to the affidavit, Callarman denied the use of any prescription drugs, such as Adderall, in the last two years. However, she could not explain why she tested positive for meth during her birth.

On Oct. 27, 2025, at St. David's Hospital, it was confirmed that the baby did test positive for meth and amphetamines at birth back in August.

Police tried to reach Callarman multiple times, and the father, but were not able to reach her.

On Feb. 11, 2026, Callarman was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child.