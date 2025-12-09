1987 Williamson County cold case: Man found dead in field

article

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in solving a cold case from 1987.

The backstory:

Officials say on Dec. 8, 1987, George Javier Gaitan was found dead in a field near Highway 620 and Cornerwood Drive.

Gaitan was originally from San Antonio.

Officials say Gaitan was believed to be in the area on business.

Gaitan's death was ruled a homicide but no suspects have been identified.

What you can do:

If you have any information on this case please contact the WIlliamson County Sheriff's Office at 512-943-1300.