1987 Williamson County cold case: Man found dead in field
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in solving a cold case from 1987.
The backstory:
Officials say on Dec. 8, 1987, George Javier Gaitan was found dead in a field near Highway 620 and Cornerwood Drive.
Gaitan was originally from San Antonio.
Officials say Gaitan was believed to be in the area on business.
Gaitan's death was ruled a homicide but no suspects have been identified.
What you can do:
If you have any information on this case please contact the WIlliamson County Sheriff's Office at 512-943-1300.
The Source: Information from Williamson County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.