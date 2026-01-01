1st babies of 2026 in Austin welcomed at area hospitals

The Brief 1st babies of new year welcomed at area hospitals The babies were born at 12:02 a.m., 12:05 a.m., 1:42 a.m. and 3:40 a.m.



The first babies of 2026 in Austin have been welcomed to the world.

Congratulations to all the families!

The backstory:

Where were first babies of 2026 in Austin born?

Derek Sanchz (Photo courtesy Ascension Seton Medical Center)

Ascenion Seton Medical Center says its first baby was born at 12:02 a.m.

Derek Sanchez was born weighing 5 pounds and 5 ounces.

Mom Maria Sanchez Diaz and Derek are doing well.

Elina Abuasab (Photo courtesy Texas Children's)

Texas Children's announced the birth of two babies.

The first, Elina Abuasab, was born at 1:42 a.m. to parents Amal and Tareq.

Elina is 21 inches long and weighs 8 pounds and 12 ounces.

Hannah Harper (Photo courtesy Texas Children's)

Just a few hours after Elina, Hannah Harper was born.

Texas Children's says Hannah was born at 3:40 a.m. to parents Jessica and Tyler.

Hannah was also 21 inches long and weighs 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

Opal Cruz (Photo courtesy St. David's Women's Center of Texas)

St. David's Women's Center of Texas, within the St. David's Healthcare system, welcomed Opal June Ixhcel Cruz this morning at 12:05 a.m.

Opal measured 19 inches and weighs 5 pounds, 4 ounces.

***EDITORS NOTE: A previous version of this article incorrectly named one of the hospitals as Ascension Seton Main. It has been changed to the correct Ascension Seton Medical Center.***