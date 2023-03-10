2-alarm fire at East Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas - A 2-alarm fire broke out at an East Austin apartment complex early Friday morning.
Austin firefighters say the fire extended into the attic of the 16-unit, 2-story apartment building in the 6800 block of E US 290.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Firefighters stayed on scene after the fire was out to salvage property and check for hot spots.