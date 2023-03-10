Expand / Collapse search

2-alarm fire at East Austin apartment complex

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
East Austin
2-alarm fire breaks out at East Austin apartment complex. (Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN, Texas - A 2-alarm fire broke out at an East Austin apartment complex early Friday morning.

Austin firefighters say the fire extended into the attic of the 16-unit, 2-story apartment building in the 6800 block of E US 290.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Firefighters stayed on scene after the fire was out to salvage property and check for hot spots.