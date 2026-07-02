2 Austin murder suspects arrested by U.S. Marshals

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The Brief Two Austin murder suspects were arrested 23-year-old Jaylon Plummer was wanted in connection with a man's death on April 3 in the 10900 block of Brazoria Lane 26-year-old Sierra Rodriguez was wanted for the murder of a victim who was found dead on June 24 in the 5100 block of Lambs Lane



Two murder suspects wanted out of Austin were arrested on Thursday.

Officials said the suspects were wanted in connection with separate murder investigations.

Timeline:

The Austin Police Department requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to find two suspects wanted for murder.

23-year-old Jaylon Plummer

On June 23, APD requested help looking for 23-year-old Jaylon Plummer, of Manor. He was wanted in connection with a man's death on April 3 in the 10900 block of Brazoria Lane.

23-year-old Jaylon Plummer

On July 2, the task force went to an apartment complex in the 10500 block of Wildhorse Ranch Trail in Manor. He barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Plummer later surrendered and was arrested without incident.

26-year-old Sierra Rodriguez

On June 26, APD requested help looking for 26-year-old Sierra Rodriguez, of Austin. She was wanted for the murder of a victim who was found dead on June 24 in the 5100 block of Lambs Lane.

26-year-old Sierra Rodriguez

On July 2, Rodriguez was arrested at an apartment complex in the 700 block of W. William Cannon Drive.

She surrendered without incident.