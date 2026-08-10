CapMetro bus drivers reach tentative agreement after months of contract talks, avoid strike

The Brief CapMetro bus drivers have reached a tentative agreement with Keolis The union said the tentative agreement has lots of improvements they pushed for The union will hold a vote in the coming weeks



CapMetro bus drivers have reached a tentative agreement with Keolis, a French-owned subcontractor, to avoid a strike.

The tentative agreement includes signigicant wage increases, more vacation, a better work-life balance, and other improvements the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1091 pushed for.

The union also provided specific details:

Overtime and vacation pay

12% increase with full retroactive pay from January 1

Contract signing bonus of $1,500

Training modules for all techs once a month

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What they're saying:

"We are pleased to announce that after long negotiations, Local 1091 has reached a tentative agreement with Keolis," said ATU Local 1091 President and Business Agent Brent Payne. "Our members worked hard for this contract, and we believe it strikes the right balance between meeting their needs and maintaining the high standard of service that the residents of Austin deserve."

"Our members’ unwavering unity is the reason we have a tentative agreement they should be proud to vote on," said ATU International President John Costa. "Their dedication to not only fighting for a better contract but also fighting for a better and safer public transit system for the City of Austin inspires us all. Thank you to everyone who supported us during these negotiations. From your strike authorization to your pressure campaign on the CapMetro Board, your solidarity made all the difference."

What's next:

The union will hold a vote in the coming weeks.