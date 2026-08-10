Meta gives Texas data center standards a thumbs up

The Brief Meta, the parent company of Facebook, says it endorses Texas’ new data center standards. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott set the new guidelines after intense push back to data centers sprouting across the state. Meta is the latest in a string of tech companies intending to comply with the new standards, Abbott says.



Meta, the parent company of Facebook, said Monday it endorses the new data center standards in Texas.

What we know:

The standards put forward by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott call for the Public Utilities Commission of Texas and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to review data center projects to ensure, among other things, that they pay for their own electric infrastructure, reuse their own water and reduce their reliance on government subsidies.

Meta said in its statement that the company already pays the full costs of energy used by its data centers, as well as for water and wastewater usage.

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What they're saying:

"Whether it’s creating jobs, growing opportunities for local businesses, or improving energy and water infrastructure, we’re committed to strengthening communities and paying our own way," the company said in its statement.

"I established clear guardrails to ensure data centers protect our electric grid, conserve our water, respect our neighborhoods, and pay their own way," Abbott said in his statement about Meta's announcement. "They must not pass costs on to Texas families or interfere with their quality of life."

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The backstory:

According to Abbott, Meta is the latest company to announce intentions to comply with new data center standards in Texas. He said OpenAI, Amazon, Google and QTS have also agreed to adhere to the new standards.

A company called Diode Ventures said it will not proceed with a project in Henderson County.

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Big picture view:

Data centers have become a central issue of gubernatorial candidates after backlash from Texans concerned about increased energy costs, water resources and the reliability of the state’s power grid.

Abbott himself has appeared to pivot on the issue, after calling Texas the "epicenter" of AI development late last year.

Gina Hinojosa, the Democratic candidate for governor, has called for a moratorium on new data center approvals in Texas.