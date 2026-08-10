Man convicted of killing common-law wife, her boyfriend in Travis County

The Brief Man found guilty of capital murder of multiple persons He was convicted of killing his common-law wife and her boyfriend back in October 2024



A man was convicted of capital murder of multiple persons in Travis County this week.

Sherles Machado-Hernandez, 33, shot and killed his common-law wife and her boyfriend in October 2024.

The Travis County District Attorney's Office said the charge carries a mandatory life-without-parole sentence.

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The backstory:

Sherles Machado-Hernandez, 33, was arrested and charged with capital murder of multiple persons in connection with the deaths of his common-law wife, Francis Kaina Anseume-Corredor, 27, and her boyfriend, Bryan Florentino Flores-Alvarez, 19.

Police said on Oct. 14, 2024, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Burton Drive.

During the investigation, police said they reviewed video footage showing a car belonging to the victims, Anseume-Corredor and Flores-Alvarez, enter the parking lot around 2:50 a.m. with a gray SUV following them.

Officers found Anseume-Corredor and Flores-Alvarez dead from gunshot wounds.

Later, police said after multiple attempts to find Machado-Hernandez, they initiated a stop of a car driven by Machado-Hernandez's brother and found him hiding in the back seat. In the car, there was a small bag with the victims' two phones, over $2,400 in cash, and his brother's ID.

On Dec. 10, 2024, Machado-Hernandez was indicted for capital murder of multiple persons.

What they're saying:

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza released the following statement:

"Our office hopes this conviction honors the victims, whose lives were tragically cut short, and that it continues to help their families heal," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. "We are grateful to our team and law enforcement partners for their tireless work on this case, which ultimately delivered justice for the victims and their families."