2 children hit by car while walking in Kyle crosswalk: police
KYLE, Texas - Two children were taken to a hospital after being hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk in Kyle, police said.
What we know:
Kyle police said on Thursday, Oct. 30, around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash in the 3300 block of Dacy Lane.
A crossing guard was on duty at the time with a stop sign displayed for drivers.
A 15-year-old was hit while walking their younger sibling across the street. Both children were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Information from the Kyle Police Department