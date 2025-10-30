Expand / Collapse search

2 children hit by car while walking in Kyle crosswalk: police

Published  October 30, 2025 1:55pm CDT
Kyle
The Brief

    • Two children were hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk in Kyle
    • Police said the incident happened in the 3300 block of Dacy Lane on Oct. 30
    • This is an ongoing investigation

KYLE, Texas - Two children were taken to a hospital after being hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk in Kyle, police said.

What we know:

Kyle police said on Thursday, Oct. 30, around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash in the 3300 block of Dacy Lane. 

A crossing guard was on duty at the time with a stop sign displayed for drivers. 

A 15-year-old was hit while walking their younger sibling across the street. Both children were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

