3 dead after boat capsizes on Lake Lavon

Three people are dead after the boat they were in overturned during a pop-up storm over the weekend.

It happened Saturday night near Brockdale Park at Lake Lavon, which is about 40 miles northwest of Dallas in Collin County.

A strong storm over the lake caused the paddleboat four men were in to fill with water, start to sink and flip.

Sheriff’s deputies said one of the men was able to hold on to a tree and call 911 for help.

Game wardens got to the scene quickly and were able to rescue him. He was the only one to survive.

Crews searched for the other men but eventually called off the search. By Sunday, they found the bodies of two of the men. The third man's body was located Monday morning.

A nearby neighbor described the storm.

"I was sitting out on my backyard facing east around 8:45 p.m. and saw the most incredible display of lightning pop up and disappeared just as quickly," said Brad King, who lives in Lucas.

Deputies said the two bodies that were found Sunday were not far from each other.

Crews focused on the same area, using sonar technology, to find the third victim Monday morning.

Family members said all the men were relatives.