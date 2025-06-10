2 found dead by family member at North Austin apartment complex

The Brief 2 people found dead by family member Investigation underway at apartment complex in 2400 block of Ashdale Drive



Austin police are investigating the city's latest homicide that happened overnight at a North Austin apartment complex.

What we know:

APD says that around 8 p.m. on June 9, a person made a phone call saying they were visiting a family member at an apartment complex located in the 2400 block of Ashdale Drive.

When this person entered the apartment, they told police that they saw a person with obvious injuries to their body and they believed the person was dead.

Officers arrived on scene and checked on the welfare of those inside the apartment.

The officers made a forced entry into the apartment and found two bodies.

What we don't know:

The homicide unit assisted with the call and detectives filed a search warrant to try to determine what happened inside the apartment.

The identities of the victims has not been released.

What you can do:

If you have any information, you're asked to call the APD Homicide Unit Tip Line 512-974-TIPS (512-974-8477).