2 inmates escape from Farmville prison including man indicted on the murder of a NC deputy

Alder Marin-Sotelo, 26 and Bruce Callahan, 44 escaped "sometime" over the weekend from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, VA - according to the Prince Edward County Sheriff's Department.

Marin-Sotelo is a defendant in the murder of Wake County, NC Sheriff's Department deputy Ned Byrd. He was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm; while Callahan is convicted of multiple federal drug charges.

The Wake County Sheriff's Department said, "We are working with our state and federal partners, as well as local authorities in Virginia to ensure all resources are being used to bring the defendant back into custody."