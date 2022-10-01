2 killed, 1 arrested in Leander crash

Two people were killed and a third is behind bars after a crash Friday night in Leander.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on the southbound side of the US 183A frontage road at the intersection with FM 2243.

Two people were pronounced dead and one driver was arrested at the scene, police say.

The intersection and surrounding roads were shut down for about four hours while police investigated. It's currently unclear what charges the driver is facing or what exactly caused the crash.