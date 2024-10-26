2024 Election: What's on the ballot in Williamson County?

While all eyes on November 5 are on the presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, in Williamson County, there are a few races people are keeping an eye on.

Early voting is already underway. Here's what you need to know.

Below is a look at the candidates and who's running in contested elections. Click on the candidate's name to get more information.

There are also propositions on the ballot for cities and school districts.

Countywide Elections

Williamson County Sheriff

County Attorney

County Commissioner, Pct. 3

County Constable, Pct. 1

County Constable, Pct. 4

City of Austin

Mayor

District 6

City of Jarrell

Mayor

Alderman, Place 2

Proposition A

Proposition A concerns reauthorizing a local sales and use tax at a rate of one-fourth (¼)% in order to continue creating revenue for maintaining and repairing city streets.

City of Liberty Hill

Proposition A

Proposition A concerns the city adopting a Home Rule Charter. According to the city website, this would allow the city of Liberty Hill to write and adopt a city charter that "specifically enumerates the structure, power, duties and authorities the people of the community wish to grant their local government."

As Liberty Hill has grown to larger than 5,000 residents, the Texas state Constitution allows it to establish its own rules for municipal government by adopting a Home Rule Charter.

Learn more about Proposition A here.

City of Pflugerville

Council Member, Place 5

Jim McDonald

Melody Ryan

Coupland ISD

Coupland ISD has called for a VATRE this fall.

The district says that it is projecting a deficit for the 2024-25 school year. Despite the deficit being 1.8% of the total budget, the district is concerned about the future.

CISD says operational costs, healthcare costs, and salary increases will further stretch the district’s limited resources in 2025-2026 and beyond without an increase in revenue. Also, the district is planning to build a new middle school, scheduled to open in August 2026 with funds from the 2023 bond.

If approved, the VATRE will:

Provide approximately an additional $208,733 in M & O revenue

Provide funds for a one-time payment for staff (contingent on the VATRE passing)

Provide funds for additional staff as needed

Provide funds to be used for supplies (initial, one-time costs of new middle school)

Learn more about Coupland ISD's VATRE here.

Leander ISD

Board of Trustees, Place 3

Nekosi Nelson

Jim Sneeringer

Board of Trustees, Place 4

Brandi Burkman

Anna Smith (incumbent)

Zach Zayner

Board of Trustees, Place 5

Sade Fashokun (incumbent)

Gerald Prater

Learn more about the candidates here.

Liberty ISD

Liberty Hill ISD has two propositions on the ballot this November.

Proposition A

The district calls Prop A a "school funding election," but this is also known as a VATRE.

LHISD says that Prop A, if passed, would provide additional funding for teacher raises and maintaining instructional and extracurricular programs.

Over the last six years, the district tax rate has decreased by 37 cents. If passed, Prop A would add back six pennies.

If voters approve Prop A, the total tax rate will be $1.22 per $100 property valuation. In 2018, the total tax rate was $1.53. Approval of Prop A would increase the monthly tax payment on the median home in LHISD (valued at $462,264) by $18.11 per month.

If rejected, LHISD says it will implement additional cost-saving measures, which could result in an up-to 10% reduction in staff, larger class sizes, and the elimination of instructional and extracurricular programs.

Proposition B

Prop B authorizes LHISD to make required state payments as part of the recapture system. The district makes those payments by purchasing "attendance credits."

If the district does not vote to purchase attendance credits, the state can permanently remove some property from LHISD for tax purposes.

Learn more about the Liberty Hill ISD propositions here.

Round Rock ISD

Round Rock ISD has called for a $998 million bond election to provide upgrades and address needs throughout the district.

This is RRISD's first bond in six years.

Proposition A - $798.3 million

Prop A would fund campus and districtwide projects such as replacing HVAC systems, roofing, electrical, and plumbing systems that have reached the end of their useful life, and other updates such as fresh paint, new ceiling tiles and flooring to improve the condition of aging facilities.

Prop A also would allow the district to build classroom additions, upgrade safety and security systems and equipment, install fencing, upgrade or install digital marquees, replace fine arts uniforms and instruments; purchase student furniture, new buses, robotics equipment and tools, and purchase and equip a new facility dedicated to expanding Career and Technical Education programs for all students.

Proposition B - $125.3 million

Prop B would fund upgrading instructional technology and infrastructure to support modern learning, and to increase the speed, connectivity, reliability and security of the district network.

Proposition C - $8.6 million

Prop C would allow for improvements and upgrades to RRISD's fine arts programs, including upgrading outdated stage lighting and sound systems.

Proposition D - $65.9 million

Prop D would fund improvements to existing athletic facilities such as upgrades to lighting and scoreboards, and adding artificial turf to competition fields. This proposition also includes the construction of a standalone multipurpose athletic facility to be used by students and staff throughout the district.

RRISD says passing the bond will not increase the tax rate. The current $0.8931 tax rate is the lowest rate of surrounding school districts and the lowest rate for the district in more than 35 years.

Learn more about Round Rock ISD's bond election here.

Board of Trustees, Place 1

Joshua Escalante

Estevan Jesus "Chuy" Zarate

Board of Trustees, Place 2

Melissa Ross

April Guerra

Board of Trustees, Place 7

Mingyuan "Michael" Wei

Jim Steele

Austin Community College District

Board of Trustees, Place 7

Sherri Lynn Taylor

Cole Wilson

Board of Trustees, Place 9