2 killed, 1 critically injured in multiple auto-pedestrian crashes overnight in Austin

Two pedestrians were killed and one was critically injured in three separate auto-pedestrian crashes overnight across Austin.

The first crash occurred around 11 p.m. Friday night off North Lamar in North Austin, about half-a-mile north of the Braker Lane intersection. ATCEMS arrived on scene to render aid after a woman was struck by a vehicle, but she was pronounced dead shortly after.

About two hours later, a man was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler on I-35. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), the victim was hit around 1 a.m. near the Delmar service road.

Both the drivers in these crashes stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

Before the night was over another person was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Northeast Drive and Springdale Road around 2:30 a.m. in East Austin. The victim was transported to Dell Seton with life-threatening injuries. Police are still investigating what led to the crash.

This year the city has reported an increase in fatal crashes like these. In February alone, APD reported 36 auto-pedestrian crashes in the city with three being fatal.

ATCEMS said most of these cases are happening on some of the busiest roads and is urging drivers to always be aware of their surroundings when they get behind the wheel, and limit distractions.

