2 killed in far SW Austin crash involving 18-wheeler identified

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has identified the two people who died in a crash involving a semi-truck in far SW Austin on December 1.

69-year-old Gary Borag and 70-year-old Georgia Borag were killed in the crash on RM 1826.

Officials say a truck tractor towing a trailer was traveling northbound on RM 1826 at around 11:30 a.m. when a Kia Optima driven by Gary attempted to turn left where prohibited onto RM 1826 from Delea Drive. The two vehicles collided.

The intersection, officials say, was marked with a no left turn sign.

Both Gary and Georgia were pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS says drivers should make sure to minimize distractions, don’t drive fatigued, don’t drink and drive, obey traffic control devices, and always wear safety belts.

The crash report can be obtained here once the investigation is completed.