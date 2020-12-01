Two killed in semi-truck crash in far SW Austin

Two people have been killed in a crash in far Southwest Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS says that the crash happened at 12000-12239 FM 1826 Road.

Officials say a person called into 911 at around 11:23 a.m. to report that a car and a semi-truck had collided.

Both of the people who were killed were pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the crash have been released as authorities continue to investigate.

