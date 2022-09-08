2 men arrested, charged for possession of controlled substance in Fayette County

Two men were arrested and charged for possession of a controlled substance in Fayette County.

On Sept. 6, around noon, deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-10 westbound at the 660 MM near Flatonia.

The deputy made contact with the driver and detected several criminal indicators associated with drug trafficking. Deputies found two bundles of cocaine hidden in the dash compartment.

Jose Aguilar, 34, and Sergio Flores, 35, were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.