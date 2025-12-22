Man convicted of murder in downtown 'gun battle' that killed teen in 2021

The Brief Man convicted of murder, deadly conduct in connection with 2021 downtown ‘gun battle’ Man sentenced to 30 years for murder, 10 for deadly conduct Teenager was shot and died at the hospital following the shooting



A man has been convicted of murder and deadly conduct in connection with a downtown "gun battle" that killed a teenager in 2021.

What we know:

21-year-old Vicente Reveles was convicted on Dec. 12 of first-degree felony murder and third-degree felony deadly conduct in the Oct. 2021 death of 17-year-old Michael Carothers Jr.

Reveles has been sentenced to 30 years for murder and 10 years for deadly conduct, to be served concurrently (meaning at the same time).

He was charged initially with aggravated assault discharge of a firearm in Feb. 2022, but was eventually indicted for murder and deadly conduct in March 2023.

Downtown ‘gun battle’ ends in teen's death

The backstory:

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2021.

Austin police had been investigating an unrelated DWI at 5th and Sabine when they heard gunshots around 1:17 a.m. The officers then ran towards two groups of males that were firing weapons at each other.

The males started running north and officers pursued them. The officers eventually caught up with the males and managed to detain one person and recover a handgun.

They also found Carothers with a gunshot wound, who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he died.

One officer fired his weapon and was placed on administrative duty following the shooting.