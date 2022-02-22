2 men arrested in Fayette County for drugs, weapon possession

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested two men in two separate incidents involving drugs and weapon possession.

The first arrest happened on February 18 at around 9:50 p.m. A deputy had made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Kitchen Lane in the Ellinger area for an equipment violation when a probable cause search was conducted. During the search, officials say Oxycodone and morphine pills were found as well as marijuana and a firearm.

37-year-old Derrick East, of La Grange, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Booking photo of Derrick East courtesy Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

The second arrest happened on February 20 at around 12:52 a.m. The arrest also happened after a probable cause search was conducted during a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation, this time on SH 71 near US 77. Officials say marijuana, cocaine, THC oil, and a firearm were found.

29-year-old Abel Alvarez of Austin was taken into custody on charges of possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Both men were taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

Booking photo of Abel Alvarez courtesy Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

