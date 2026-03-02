2 men charged with murder in connection with fentanyl overdose in Kyle

The Brief Two men were charged with murder following an fentanyl overdose in Kyle Police said one of the men was the fentanyl supplier The other man was the person who delivered the drugs



Two men were arrested and charged with murder following the overdose of a 20-year-old in Kyle.

What we know:

Police said on Feb. 22, around 12:22 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible drug overdose at a home. The 20-year-old was pronounced dead.

During an investigation, a white powdery substance was found in the victim's room. Later testing confirmed the substance was positive for fentanyl. Also, the medical examiner reported that the victim had fentanyl in his system.

Investigators identified two men in connection with the man's death. 27-year-old Aaron Jones, of Austin, was identified as the supplier of fentanyl and 23-year-old Julian Escamila, of Lockhart, was identified as the person who delivered the drugs that led to the victim's death.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Julian Escamilla

Both Jones and Escamila were taken into custody and charged. Jones was charged with murder and Escamilla was charged with murder and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information related to the distribution of fentanyl in the community is urged to contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Hays County Crime Stoppers at 800-324-TIPS.

What they're saying:

"Fentanyl is a dangerous drug that continues to take lives far too soon," said Dr. Jeff Barnett, Kyle Police Chief. "Our department is committed to investigating these cases and holding those responsible accountable. We will continue working to keep these drugs out of our community."

"This case is a prime example of what can be accomplished when local and federal law enforcement work together," said Brian Cole, Assistant Special Agent in charge of the DEA Austin District Office. "Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing our country. Last year, more than 50,000 lives were lost nationwide to synthetic opioids like fentanyl, and in the Austin area alone, fentanyl seizures increased by 68 percent."