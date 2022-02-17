2 men found with gunshot wounds in downtown Austin

Police are investigating after two men were found with gunshot wounds in downtown Austin.

The Austin Police Department says a call was received shortly before 1 a.m. this morning about an incident in front of Highland Lounge on Colorado Street. The caller told police that a man with gunshot wounds was pushed out of a vehicle outside of the nightclub. Less than a block away, police found another man who was aloes shot at the intersection of 4th and Colorado.

Both men were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide any details about a suspect or suspects but did say they are looking for a dark-colored sedan. If you know anything you can call the APD TIPS Hotline at 512-472-TIPS (8477 or 800-893-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter