2 men from Mexico arrested in connection to North Austin murder

The Brief On October 6, a woman's body was found lying in the woods behind a shop off Research Blvd. Two men have been arrested in connection to the murder U.S. Marshals said both men are from Mexico



Two people who came into the United States illegally have been arrested in connection to a murder.

A woman’s body was found off Research Boulevard earlier this month.

North Austin murder

What they're saying:

Roman Ramos works at the tire shop off Research Boulevard.

"At times when I open up the shop and I always look out here, I don't know what to expect or what to find," Roman Ramos said.

On October 6, Ramos found a body. The woman, 43-year-old Mary Gonales, was lying in the woods behind the shop.

Austin police said the night before, they pulled over a man named Enrique Gomez-Urbina a little over a mile away for not stopping at a stop sign. Police said inside his car, they found opened Modelo bottles, a glock, and ammunition.

Back at the scene, surveillance footage showed a car, matching Gomez-Urbina’s, pull up to where the body was found, about an hour before he was pulled over.

On the ground, investigators found Modelo bottles and a spent cartridge case, from the same ammunition found in the car.

Dig deeper:

According to the U.S. Marshals, the 21-year-old tried to run away but was arrested and charged with murder and resisting arrest.

His "associate," 48-year-old Jesus Llamas-Yanez, also tried to run, but was caught. He is undocumented and wanted by federal authorities in Mexico for a weapons charge. He is being extradited back to Mexico.

Enrique Gomez-Urbina (Austin Police Department)

Gomez-Urbina also illegally entered the U.S. on an unknown date and location. He has an immigration detainer pending the homicide investigation.

Gomez-Urbina remains in the Travis County Jail on $254,000 bond.