2 men from Mexico arrested in connection to North Austin murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people who came into the United States illegally have been arrested in connection to a murder.
A woman’s body was found off Research Boulevard earlier this month.
North Austin murder
What they're saying:
Roman Ramos works at the tire shop off Research Boulevard.
"At times when I open up the shop and I always look out here, I don't know what to expect or what to find," Roman Ramos said.
On October 6, Ramos found a body. The woman, 43-year-old Mary Gonales, was lying in the woods behind the shop.
Austin police said the night before, they pulled over a man named Enrique Gomez-Urbina a little over a mile away for not stopping at a stop sign. Police said inside his car, they found opened Modelo bottles, a glock, and ammunition.
Back at the scene, surveillance footage showed a car, matching Gomez-Urbina’s, pull up to where the body was found, about an hour before he was pulled over.
On the ground, investigators found Modelo bottles and a spent cartridge case, from the same ammunition found in the car.
Dig deeper:
According to the U.S. Marshals, the 21-year-old tried to run away but was arrested and charged with murder and resisting arrest.
His "associate," 48-year-old Jesus Llamas-Yanez, also tried to run, but was caught. He is undocumented and wanted by federal authorities in Mexico for a weapons charge. He is being extradited back to Mexico.
Enrique Gomez-Urbina (Austin Police Department)
Gomez-Urbina also illegally entered the U.S. on an unknown date and location. He has an immigration detainer pending the homicide investigation.
Gomez-Urbina remains in the Travis County Jail on $254,000 bond.
