Child safe after 2 people found dead in Kyle home

Two adults were found dead in a home in Kyle earlier this week.

The Kyle Police Department says that dispatch received a call around 9:20 p.m. June 23 indicating someone had been shot and was possibly dead while another adult and a child were in the home in the 300 block of Tower Drive.

The caller was armed with a firearm and "was not cooperative with dispatch" as they tried to get information from him, says Kyle police.

Police, fire, EMS and SWAT were dispatched to the scene and officers, considering the immediate danger to the child, forced their way into the home, says Kyle police. The child was found physically unharmed and was removed to safety.

Officers then found two people, identified as 43-year-old Shayne Robert Loupe and 36-year-old Lauren Rachel Kelley, both of Kyle, in an upstairs bedroom. Both were pronounced dead at the scene and autopsies have been ordered.

KPD is conducting an investigation into the deaths and says this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to residents.