2 people involved in 'scaffolding malfunction' in downtown Austin

Two people were rescued after a "scaffolding malfunction" in downtown Austin.

The incident happened at a building located near 11th Street and the southbound I-35 service road. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted out around 10:23 a.m. that it was responding to reports of two people "hanging from ropes" at a construction site.

Rescuers with the Austin Fire Department made their way to the two individuals using ropes. "The victims do not appear to be injured and appear to just be stuck in this predicament and unable to get themselves out of the situation," according to ATCEMS.

AFD rescuers worked with the two individuals to attempt to fix the issue they are having with their equipment. The rescuers determined that the equipment was not safe and they moved to a rescue plan.

At around 12:39 p.m., AFD tweeted that it had successfully rappelled the first person down. Around 10 minutes later the second person was also successfully rappelled down to the ground.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter