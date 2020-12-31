2 taken into custody in connection to Pond Springs Road shooting

Officials say that two people have been taken into custody in connection to a shooting on Pond Springs Road in which two people were shot.

Austin police say Arron Ontiveros and Abigail Ontiveros are currently booked into the Williamson County Jail.

The shooting happened on December 30 at around 8:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Pond Springs Road near Anderson Mill and 183.

Officials say one of the victims went to a different location on Schick Road before calling for help.

The current condition of the victims is not known at this time but police say one of the victims was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

