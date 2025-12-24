Austin police report fewer homicides in 2025; two remain unsolved

The Brief APD seeing fewer homicides this year Peak number of homicides was in 2021, with 89 Two killings this year remain unsolved: the deaths of Edward Espino and Gabrielle Williams



After years of rising violence, Austin Police are seeing something they haven’t in a long time: fewer homicides.

Detectives say fewer cases doesn’t mean less work though, and two killings this year remain unsolved.

Local perspective:

For years, Austin police officers have been responding to homicides at a pace detectives said was overwhelming.

"I think people were kinda getting burnt out just from the sheer volume that we had. It was overwhelming and it's very hard to have a work-life balance when there are so many murders in the city," Austin Homicide Unit Sgt. Nathan Sexton said.

The peak number of homicides in Austin hit in 2021 with 89 homicides. This year, Austin Police said something changed.

"For whatever reason, we may end up twenty down from where we were last year," Sgt. Sexton said.

Sgt. Sexton said that drop gives homicide detectives something they haven’t had in years: time.

"As that kinda dropped a little bit and we're able to staff up a little bit, I think that that helped address each homicide even further," Sgt. Sexton said.

With fewer active cases, detectives said they can revisit cold cases.

"Technological trends can change, DNA advancements, so there's always something that that we could be working on," Sgt. Sexton said.

Police said despite public perception, most murders aren’t random.

"Typically, it's either a drug deal gone bad or a domestic issue or in some way the suspect knew the victim, the boyfriend killing the ex-boyfriend or something of that nature, so there are typically some sort of tie to the other person," Sgt. Sexton said.

Two killings remain unsolved

Dig deeper:

That is why the two cases that haven’t been cleared yet this year, stand out. One was on March 16 when Edward Espino was shot and killed on I-35 near Braker Lane.

"He didn't deserve to have his life stolen. I just…we want closure. We deserve it. And he didn't deserve to leave life alone," Edward Espino’s sister, Jessica Munoz said.

Police believe road rage was involved.

"Road rage can be very difficult, because typically it is incredibly random. And, you know, you can't back up and find a specific motive for that specific person because it's such a random act, so that one has been difficult," Sgt. Sexton said.

The other case is from April 25 when Gabrielle Williams, who was homeless and was staying in a tent off Rundberg Lane, was shot and killed.

"Sometimes the murders in the homeless community can be difficult. Just trying to track people down because they're transient nature, a lot of the witnesses or residents that did live there might not live there the next day, so that one continues to be worked as well," Sgt. Sexton said.

What you can do:

Police encourage anyone with information in these cases to come forward. Even small tips can help.