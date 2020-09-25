2 small planes collide in mid-air before hitting runway in San Marcos

Air traffic control audio from Thursday notes the moment two small planes collided at the San Marcos Regional Airport.

“There was a collision in mid-air,” said National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Eric Weiss.

The NTSB is checking to see if the two planes were attempting to land before colliding. Weiss said they are working with the FAA and officially opened their investigation Friday.

"What we do is do a safety investigation into not only what happened, but why it happened,” said Weiss.

DPS troopers quickly got to the scene the night of the crash. Two people were taken to the hospital, one other went unharmed, something Weiss said is not common at all.

“Unfortunately mid-air collisions do resort in fatalities and serious injuries. I understand this one there were not fatalities or major injuries. This is definitely surprising,” said Weiss.

The NTSB will release a preliminary report on the collision in about two weeks, with a final report being released in one to two years.

