2 teens arrested after found with several guns: APD

Two teens, who were on probation, were arrested after they were found with several guns.

What we know:

Police said on Sept. 10, APD, in partnership with Cedar Park police and Austin ISD, received photos showing a suspect in possession of several guns stolen during an attempted car theft.

Detectives executed a search warrant at one of the suspect's homes. During the search, eight guns, including multiple silencers and short-barreled rifles, were found.

After the seizure, detectives received three arrest warrants for possession of prohibited weapons against the suspect.

Later, a second suspect was identified, leading to four more warrants for the same charge.

Both suspects, who are teens on probation for multiple prior offenses, were arrested without incident. They were booked into the Gardner Betts Juvenile Justice Center.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.