2 temporary shelters set up in Round Rock following severe weather

Two temporary shelters have been set up in Round Rock following severe weather and tornados in the area.

Round Rock officials have set up two locations at: Dell Diamond Heritage Center, 3400 E Palm Valley Blvd, and Redbud Elementary School, 1500 Ty Cobb Pl.

Tornados were spotted on the ground Monday afternoon near Dell Diamond and near the I-35 and I-45 intersection.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Tornado watch issued for most of Central Texas until 10 p.m.

Moderate risk for severe weather for Central Texas area, hail likely

Central Texas school districts dismissing early due to severe weather

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter