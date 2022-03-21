Expand / Collapse search

2 temporary shelters set up in Round Rock following severe weather

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Round Rock
FOX 7 Austin

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Two temporary shelters have been set up in Round Rock following severe weather and tornados in the area.

Round Rock officials have set up two locations at: Dell Diamond Heritage Center, 3400 E Palm Valley Blvd, and Redbud Elementary School, 1500 Ty Cobb Pl.

Tornados were spotted on the ground Monday afternoon near Dell Diamond and near the I-35 and I-45 intersection.

Video from Round Rock on Gattis School Rd and AW Grimes catches what's believed to be a tornado during severe storms that swept through the area. Video courtesy @chadiusvt via Storyful

