Enhanced Risk for severe weather issued for Central Texas area for Monday, March 20

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for the Central Texas area for Monday, March 20.

The following counties in orange are under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for Monday, March 20.

Rain showers and a few thunderstorms will start the day, though these will not be the severe storms. The lighter rain showers and sub-severe thunderstorms will affect Austin through the morning hours, drying out by about noon.

A line of strong and severe thunderstorms are expected to fire off a dry line in the late afternoon and early evening. The line will form between 3 and 3:30 p.m., rapidly becoming severe with primarily a large hail threat. The storms will continue east towards I-35, affecting the I-35 corridor between 5-7 p.m.

By this point, any persistent, surface based thunderstorms could produce tornadoes as well as very large hail and very strong winds. The storms will move east, maintaining or increasing in intensity across our eastern counties and along the coastal plain.

The storms will depart the Austin area by 9-11 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms could produce golf ball or larger hailstones with top end hail, possibly as large as baseballs. Winds could gust to 80mph. Tornadoes will be possible with any surface-based thunderstorm that continues into the evening hours as the low-level-jet surges around sunset.

There is a low risk for significant flash flooding, though storms can drop extremely heavy rain and produce hyper-localized urban and street flooding conditions.

Severe storms will create the possibility of hail, wind gusts and tornadoes on Monday in the Central Texas area.

