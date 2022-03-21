Central Texas school districts dismissing early due to severe weather

Some Central Texas school districts are dismissing early due to severe weather in the area Monday evening.

Much of the area has been upgraded from enhanced for moderate risk for severe weather for the Central Texas area for Monday, March 21. The upgrade in risk is specifically due to the tornado and hail potential. Strong tornadoes are possible this evening with golf ball to baseball size hail possible late this afternoon and evening.

Bastrop ISD

Bastrop ISD is canceling after school activities due to severe weather, including all extracurricular activities, ACE, BTB and other meetings.

Parents who have children in STARS are encouraged to pick them up no later than 4:30 p.m.

Del Valle ISD

Del Valle ISD will have an early release due to severe weather in the area. The high school and the Opportunity Center will dismiss at 12:45 p.m., middle schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. and elementary campuses will dismiss at 2:30 p.m.

Georgetown ISD

As a precaution, all after-school activities in Georgetown ISD are canceled.

Granger ISD

Granger ISD will be releasing students 30 minutes early due to severe weather in the area. Elementary students will be released by 2:50 p.m. followed by junior high and high school students at 3 p.m.

All after school activities have also been canceled.

Lake Travis Independent School District says it is dismissing classes two hours early out of an abundance of caution due to the forecast of severe weather this afternoon.

Elementary schools will be released at 1 p.m. and middle schools and Lake Travis High School will be released at 2:10 p.m.

Manor ISD

Manor ISD is dismissing early due to severe weather. Bus transportation will be provided, but the district said parents should make arrangements to pick up their children.

High school students will be released at 12:30 p.m., middle school students at 1:30 p.m. and elementary school students at 2:30 p.m. All after-school activities are canceled

Pflugerville ISD

Due to severe weather, Pflugerville ISD has canceled all after-school extracurricular activities.

Rockdale ISD

Due to severe weather, Rockdale Junior High and Rockdale High School will release students early at 3 p.m. Bus riders are to remain on campus until RISD buses return from the first route.

Taylor ISD

Taylor ISD campuses will dismiss 30 minutes early on Monday and buses will also run 30 minutes early as well. Flight School is canceled and there will be no athletic events after school. The Boys and Girls Club will remain open.

Here are the dismissal times: THJ 2:40 p.m. NPE 2:45 p.m. MSI 2:50 p.m. TMS 3:17 p.m. THS 3:30 p.m. LECHS 3:30 p.m. TOC 3 p.m.

Thorndale ISD

Due to severe weather in the area, the school district is releasing campuses at 2:45 p.m.

