2-year-old boy missing since August 2025 last seen in Buda

The Brief Hays County Sheriff's Office asking public for help locating 2-year-old boy Sherlock Vasile Jones was last seen in Buda in August 2025 Officials believe Sherlock is with his non-custodial mother Jewel Ashley Jones



The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a 2-year-old boy.

What we know:

Officials say Sherlock Vasile Jones is believed to be with his noncustodial mother, Jewel Ashley Jones.

Sherlock was last seen in Buda in August 2025.

Jewel has an active warrant out of Hays County for interference child custody, which is a felony.

Dig deeper:

Officials describe Sherlock as fair-skinned with brown eyes and brown hair. He is about 3 feet tall and around 39 pounds.

34-year-old Jewel is described as a white female, with green eyes and brown hair. She is about 5' 8" and around 120 pounds.

What we don't know:

The current whereabouts of Sherlock and Jewel are not known.

Officials say it is possible they may be in the Marble Falls area or outside of Texas.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help the Hays County Sheriff's Office locate Sherlock and Jewel, you're asked to contact Detective Kopec at 512-393-2125 or email keith.kopec@hayscountytx.gov.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S.

Information can also be submitted online to Tip Line here.