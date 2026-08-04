2-year-old San Antonio girl found dead after AMBER Alert issued

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The Brief San Antonio Police Department says a 2-year-old girl was found dead after an AMBER Alert was issued Aryana Trevino Martinez was reported missing on August 2



The San Antonio Police Department says a two-year-old girl was found dead nearby the location where she was reported missing.

The backstory:

San Antonio PD says Aryana Trevino Martinez was reported missing on August 2 from the 4700 block of Allegheny in San Antonio's Northside.

An AMBER Alert was issued.

Officials say the AMBER Alert was discontinued in the early hours of August 3 after Aryana was found unresponsive in a brushy area near the location where she was first reported missing.

What's next:

No further information has been released as the investigation continues.