Texas extends deadline for flood-affected families to apply for SNAP replacement benefits

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The Brief SNAP recipients in Central and South Texas affected by July severe weather now have until Aug. 12 to apply for replacement food benefits. Sutton and Zavala counties join nine other Central and South Texas counties eligible to receive federal food replacement assistance. Approved funds will be loaded onto recipients' Lone Star Cards within two business days of submitting an application in person, by mail, or by fax.



Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Central and South Texas affected by last month's severe weather and flooding will have more time to apply for replacement food benefits, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday.

SNAP replacement deadline extended

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the application deadline to Aug. 12. State officials also added Sutton and Zavala counties to the list of eligible areas.

The expansion brings the total number of approved counties to 11. Sutton and Zavala counties join Bandera, Blanco, Frio, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Medina, Uvalde, and Val Verde counties, where residents previously qualified for assistance following the July storms.

What they're saying:

"Texas will provide all available resources to help families recover from recent severe weather and severe flooding across our state," Abbott said in a statement. "Through this expansion of SNAP replacement benefits, we will ensure that affected Texans across Central and South Texas have access to the essential food support they need to recover and rebuild."

Fast benefit delivery available

Approved replacement funds are expected to be deposited onto recipients' Lone Star Cards within two business days of submitting a request.

What you can do:

SNAP recipients can apply in person at a local HHSC office. Those unable to travel due to age, disability, or distance can mail or fax a completed H1855 form to the state health agency. Affected residents seeking additional disaster resources or local support can also dial 2-1-1.