New Texas hunting and fishing license rules require valid ID for purchases

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The Brief Texans and non-residents aged 17 and older must now present valid identification to purchase any recreational hunting or fishing license. Texas residents can use an unexpired state driver's license or state ID, while non-residents and temporary ID holders may need additional documentation. Every buyer must purchase their license individually, and no one is allowed to present identification or buy a license on someone else's behalf.



Under new Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) rules that took effect Monday, Texans and other customers ages 17+ must now show valid identification to purchase a recreational hunting or fishing license.

What are the new TPWD license rules?

What we know:

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission adopted the new identification and residency verification requirements on March 26, 2026. According to the agency, the changes are intended to help prevent fraud by ensuring only eligible Texas residents receive resident license pricing and to help game wardens by verifying a person's identification at the time of purchase.

The new requirement applies to most recreational hunting, fishing and combination licenses for both residents and nonresidents, including Super Combo licenses and one-day fishing licenses.

Youth exemptions and license eligibility

The requirement does not apply to youth hunting licenses, and anglers younger than 17 are still not required to have a fishing license.

The Texas Game Wardens reminded hunters and anglers that anyone 17 or older must be physically present and provide valid proof of identification when buying a recreational hunting or fishing license. For online purchases, each license holder must have their identity independently validated.

What IDs are accepted for Texas licenses?

(Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Big picture view:

For Texas residents, an unexpired Texas driver's license or state-issued identification card is required. Both REAL ID-compliant and standard Texas IDs are accepted as long as they are not temporary or limited-term credentials.

Some non-Texas residents may be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or additional documentation, depending on the state where they live. People with temporary or limited-term driver's licenses or identification cards must provide additional documentation, such as:

An original U.S. birth certificate

An unexpired U.S. passport

Military ID

For Texas residents, they would need a valid Texas handgun license

Foreign residents must present an unexpired passport and, in some cases, additional immigration documents. Transactions requiring supplemental documentation must be completed in person at a TPWD office or license agent.

These transactions also must be completed in person and each person purchasing a license in person must be physically present. Someone else cannot present another person's identification to obtain a license on their behalf.