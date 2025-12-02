Round Rock PD arrest teen in burglary case

article

A teen was arrested for a burglary in Round Rock. Round Rock PD said this was the third burglary arrest within the past few days — All three incidents were unrelated. Police also said the same business was burglarized in November.



A teen was arrested for burglary in Round Rock.

Police said this was the third burglary arrest within the past few days. All three incidents were separate and unrelated.

What we know:

Round Rock police said on Dec. 1, around 2:50 a.m., officers responded to an alarm activation at Four20 Smoke & Vape Shop at 1400 E. Old Settlers Blvd.

Footage showed three suspects leaving a vehicle and forcibly entering the business.

Officers later identified and found the stolen vehicle used in the burglary.

Issac Jermaine Flores White, 17, of Round Rock, was identified as the suspect. He was booked into the Williamson County Jail.

He is facing the following charges:

Burglary of a building

Burglary of a vehicle

Two counts of criminal trespassing

Evading arrest or detention

Outstanding warrant for burglary of a vehicle

Police said the investigation remains ongoing. They are still working to identify the two other suspects.

Dig deeper:

Police said further investigation revealed the same business was burglarized in November.

Three suspects broke the front glass door and tried to smash a display case with a hammer.