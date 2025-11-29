UT fans still hopeful Texas will earn spot in College Football Playoffs

The Brief Texas beat No. 3 Texas A&M 27–17, keeping a slim chance alive for a 12-team playoff berth. Fans say the Longhorns’ second-half surge proves they deserve consideration from the selection committee. The final playoff field will be announced Dec. 7.



After a massive win against third-ranked Texas A&M, there’s still a glimmer of hope for UT football to make the 12-team playoff cut.

Longhorns beat A&M

It was a rocky start for the Longhorns, who entered the second half down 10-3, but the UT faithful never gave up hope that the Longhorns would turn it around.

"None of the crowd was ever out of the game. We never lost hope, never lost faith, never even got down like, oh typical Texas, here we are," said Brooks, a UT fan who went to Friday’s game.

Coming into the third quarter, it was an explosive second half for Texas as Arch Manning led the Longhorns to a final score of 27-17. The win was a huge statement over an SEC rival where no love is lost.

UT and A&M rivalry

"Cult, weird, always like second to us," said a UT fan named Ben when asked about what comes to mind when he hears the name Texas A&M.

"I think they’re always trying to come at us, and we’re just like fending them off. I think most of our rivalries, I think we live rent-free in their heads every day, and we’re just over here doing our own thing," said another pair of Texas fans after the game.

The loss is still bittersweet for Texas A&M fans, who have now been cut from playing in the SEC Championship game. But with an 11-win season, the Aggies are almost guaranteed to grab a spot in the upcoming playoffs.

"I think Mike Elco told them that we’re still in the playoffs, we need you to be good and healthy, so take it easy, and we just went a little easy on them, that’s all," one Texas A&M fan told FOX 7.

Can Texas make it to playoffs?

With Friday’s win, there still remains a slight chance for Texas to sneak its way into the college football playoffs, which some UT fans are saying they're more than deserving of.

"We’re a premier program playing a premier team. I think Sark said it pretty well we deserve to be in the playoffs when you look at the teams we’ve played," says Brooks.

"The biggest thing is what do you want the league to look like, everybody running for the easiest schedule or do you want to watch good football and play good football?" another fan said.

What's next:

UT’s future now lies in the hands of the college football playoff selection committee, who on December 7 will announce the 12 teams making their way to the college football playoffs.