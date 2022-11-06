2022 Midterm Elections: Texas statewide office elections

The big statewide races that many people are going to be watching are for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.

But there are several other positions that are up for a vote in the 2022 midterm elections.

Below is a look at some of the races.

Click on a candidate's name to learn more about them.

Comptroller of Public Accountants

Glenn Hegar (R)

Janet T. Dudding (D)

V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (L)

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham (R)

Jay Kleberg (D)

Alfred Molison, Jr. (G)

Commissioner of Agriculture

Sid Miller (R)

Susan Hays (D)

Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian (R)

Luke Warford (D)

Jaime Andres Diez (L)

Hunter Wayne Crow (G)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann (R)

Erin A. Nowell (D)

Thomas Edward Oxford (L)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Rebeca Huddle (R)

Amanda Reichek (D)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Evan Young (R)

Julia Maldonado (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Scott Walker (R)

Dana Huffman (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Jesse F. McClure, III (R)

Robert Johnson (D)

Member, State Board of Education, District 5

Perla Muñoz Hopkins (R)

Rebecca Bell-Metereau (D)