2022 Midterm Elections: Texas U.S. Representative races

Texas has 38 congressional districts and all are on the ballot in the 2022 midterm elections.

Some races are looking to be competitive as Democrats look to keep control of the U.S. House, but projections by many pundits indicate that Republicans will most likely gain seats and get control.

Below is a look at some races in the Central Texas area.

Click on the candidate's name to learn more about them.

U.S. Representative, District 10

Michael McCaul (R)

Linda Nuno (D)

Bill Kelsey (L)

U.S. Representative, District 17

Pete Sessions (R)

Mary Jo Woods (D)

U.S. Representative, District 21

Chip Roy (R)

Claudia Andreana Zapata (D)

U.S. Representative, District 35

Dan McQueen (R)

Greg Casar (D)

U.S. Representative, District 37

Jenny Garcia Sharon (R)

Lloyd Doggett (D)

Clark Patterson (L)