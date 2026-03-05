SXSW 2024 deadly crash: Man convicted of double murder, sentenced to 100 years

The Brief The man accused of killing two people in a hit-and-run in downtown Austin was found guilty of double murder This crash happened during SXSW in March 2024 One victim died at the scene and the other died from his injuries at the hospital



The man accused of killing two people in a hit-and-run during South by Southwest in downtown Austin has been convicted of double murder.

Two men, Cody Shelton, 26, and William Dunham, 34, died from their injuries in the March 2024 crash.

Timeline:

On Feb. 26, 2026, a Travis County jury convicted Tyrone Thompson, 25, of two counts of both murder and collision involving death.

On March 4, 2026, Thompson was sentenced to 40 years for each murder charge and 10 years for each collision involving death charge. All sentences will be served concurrently.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts continue to break for the Shelton and Dunham families," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. "We hope that these convictions will continue to support their healing process. Our office is grateful to our dedicated staff and law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly to hold the defendant accountable and seek justice for both victims and their families."

What happened?

On March 12, 2024, Austin police officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and two pedestrians at the intersection of East 7th Street and Red River Street.

The driver, Thompson, did not remain on the scene.

One of the pedestrians, Cody Shelton, died at the scene, and one other pedestrian, William Dunham, was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. Dunham later died in the hospital on April 15, 2024.

34-year-old William Dunham and 26-year-old Cody Jordan Shelton

On the same morning of the SXSW crash, Thompson was later involved in another crash in Travis County. He was arrested on unrelated charges by the sheriff's office.

On June 3, Thompson was indicted with the offenses of murder, intoxication manslaughter, manslaughter, and collision involving death in the case of Shelton and Dunham.