2025 ACL Music Festival: Travelers flocking to Austin from across the country

The Austin City Limits Music Festival will take center stage at Zilker Park this weekend.

Travelers flocked to attend the festival from all across the country.

What they're saying:

"I invited myself," said Herminia Simpson, who traveled from California. "She [her sister] was telling me about it earlier this year, 'Oh yeah, we're going to be in Austin.' What? Tell me more. ACL? Wait, what? I'm going with you. I don't know if you know this, but yeah, I totally invited myself."

The two sisters, Simpson from sunny California, and Christina Erickson from rainy Seattle, may live in different cities, but there is one thing they both agree on checking out while they are in town.

Simpson yelled, "Food!" While Erickson simultaneously answered, "Barebeque!"

While the festival generates a significant amount of traffic, it also serves as a substantial boost to the local economy.

"We're looking forward to exploring the city and what Austin has to offer and meeting the people, just to see the difference, how it is here and back home," said Emma Rain, who traveled from Canada with her friend.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport anticipated more than 35,000 passengers arriving in Austin on Friday for ACL.

Aiden Ginn and Sunny Ramkumar both traveled from Virginia together.

"I don't know if we're old enough to rent a rental car," said Aiden Ginn.

"Oh, wait, I am now," said Sunny Ramkumar. "Let's go."

For some flyers, like Sydney Mitchell, traveling from North Carolina, it was smooth sailing on Thursday.

"It's been really easy so far, 10 minutes through TSA, and that's about it," said Sydney Mitchell.

For others, like Ginn and Ramkumar, not so much.

"We've had to switch our flights to get here three times," said Ginn.

"We're happy to be here, but yeah, the travel day kind of sucked, but we're excited about the weekend," said Ramkumar.

We asked all the three-day weekend pass holders who they are looking forward to seeing the most.

"Dochi and Luke Holmes," said Shazeda Stamp from Canada.

"Luke Combs," said Erickson.

"I'm going to have to say Role Model," said Ramkumar.

"Role Model and Sabrina," said Mitchell.

"Maren Morris," said Simpson. "She's my favorite, so I've been looking forward to seeing her for a few years, so I was definitely inviting myself."

Numerous artists and performers are catering to a diverse range of music lovers.

According to festival organizers, 75,000 attendees are expected each day at ACL. Weekend one was sold out.