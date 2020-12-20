College football Week 8: Win $25,000 for free with FOX Super 6
Conference matchups take center stage this week, and you can win big for free with FOX Bet Super 6! Here's how.
CFP matchups: Alabama vs. Notre Dame; Clemson vs. Ohio State
Notre Dame will face No. 1 Alabama in the semifinals, while Clemson and Ohio State were paired in the CFP for the third time.
CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Arlington
The College Football Playoff semifinal scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl is moving to the Dallas Cowboys' stadium in Arlington.
AP source: Rose Bowl denied exemption to allow fans for CFP
The Rose Bowl was denied a special exemption from the state of California to allow a few hundred fans to attend the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1, putting the game staying in Pasadena in serious doubt.