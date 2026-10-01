2026 ACL Music Festival: Festival goers weigh safety, travel concerns amid wet weather

The Brief The 2026 ACL Music Festival kicks off this weekend Festival goers are now weighing their options as heavy rain continues to come through Central Texas The last time the festival was forced to cancel a full day due to weather was in 2013



With heavy rain expected across Central Texas this weekend, festival goers heading to Austin City Limits (ACL) are weighing safety, travel conditions, and tickets as they decide whether to brave the weather or stay home.

Festival goers prepare for 2026 ACL Music Festival despite wet weather

What they're saying:

While some ticket holders are choosing to sell their passes out of caution over travel conditions, others are locking in their plans and boarding flights despite the stormy forecast.

Social media platforms like TikTok have been flooded with concern from attendees debating whether to stick to their travel plans, with videos questioning flight reliability and festival conditions gaining traction ahead of Weekend One.

For Cameron Valenzuela, who is traveling from Phoenix to Austin, canceling wasn't a practical option. Between flights, Airbnb accommodations, pet boarding, and festival passes, Valenzuela estimates he has invested around $1,000 into the trip.

"We couldn't sell our tickets—nobody would buy them," Valenzuela said. "At that point, you're going to lose out on so much money that you have to just go."

Rather than staying home, Valenzuela decided to keep his Thursday night flight and pack heavily for wet conditions.

"I have six ponchos here, which we will be using," Valenzuela said. "I just bought boots, and I have insoles in my boots to make sure that they're comfortable. I have my backpack, I have like hand sanitizer."

Despite concerns that severe weather could disrupt the event or lead to cancellations, Valenzuela remains determined to enjoy the weekend.

"It's just a lot of like components together that are trying to take down the festival vibe, but I'm not gonna let it get to me," Valenzuela said. "I'm flying through the storm—all for ACL at the end of the day."

Has ACL been canceled before?

Dig deeper:

The last time the festival was forced to cancel a full day due to weather was in 2013, when severe flash flooding prompted organizers to shut down the final day and issue partial refunds to attendees.

Meanwhile, festival organizers are addressing other rumors circulating among attendees online—specifically concerns regarding "Dillo Dirt," a local recycled compost made from yard trimmings and treated sewage solids.

In a social media update posted ahead of the event, ACL organizers clarified that while Dillo Dirt was used on Zilker Park grounds in 2009, it has not been used since and will not be present at this year's festival.