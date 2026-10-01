Texans can now apply for a handgun license through new state website

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The Brief The Texas Department of Public Safety launched a new system to process handgun permits Thursday. The agency said RSD Connect will help streamline the process for applying for and renewing a License to Carry. The new platform will also allow instructors to create and manage their licensing courses.



Texans who want a license to carry a handgun can now apply through a new state website launched Thursday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety launched RSD Connect Thursday. The system replaces the state's previous handgun licensing platform and allows users to apply for a license to carry and check the status of the application. Users can also renew existing licenses.

Texans can submit new applications

DPS paused the submission of LTC applications in September to allow data to be moved to the new platform.

The agency said new applications can now be submitted and previous applications that were not processed before the data migration will start being processed.

The platform will also allow instructors to create and manage handgun licensing courses.

How much does a handgun license cost in Texas?

In order to obtain a License to Carry in Texas, an application must be submitted. The standard cost for the application is $40. Some people may qualify for a discount.

First-time applicants must also submit to fingerprinting.

Applicants must also complete an instruction course. The classroom portion can be completed online or in-person. Even if you take the online course, the required range instruction and shooting assessment must be completed in person.